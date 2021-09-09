China's Jiangsu clears high, medium risk areas of COVID-19

China's Jiangsu Province, where the country's recent COVID-19 resurgence first emerged, cleared all high- and medium-risk areas on Thursday.

The last medium-risk area in the province, a residential community in the city of Yangzhou, was downgraded to low risk starting from midnight after evaluation.

On Thursday, buses started to ply within the city's main urban area and closed-loop management in communities was lifted.

Comprehensive resumption of Yangzhou's public transportation services, including airports, railway stations, wharves and coach terminals, will start from September 16.

Such services were suspended from July 31, when the city started to implement closed-loop management in communities with confirmed cases or asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

Yangzhou had launched several rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing campaigns after cluster infections occurred in communities.

The province of Jiangsu mobilized more than 4,000 medical workers and thousands of volunteers and community workers to help the city contain the spread of the virus.