Chinese mainland reports 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also reported were 26 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, six in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Fujian and Henan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

A total of 8,618 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 8,017 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 601 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,199 by Saturday, including 740 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,823 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

Saturday also saw reports of 44 new asymptomatic cases, including 26 arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 396 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the day, of whom 353 were imported.

By the end of Saturday, 12,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,074 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,841 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.