News / Nation

'Flying fish' fun ride ends in woman's death

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
The young lady's body was recovered from waters in Qixing Bay in south China's Shenzhen two days after not returning from ride.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0

Three man who ran a recreational activity which caused a woman to fall into the sea and die in south China's Shenzhen have been detained by police for manslaughter, local police said yesterday.

The woman surnamed Xiao disappeared in the sea near Jiaochangwei Beach in Dapeng District when she was taking a fun ride called "flying fish" at around 10pm on August 20.

The ride involved tourists holding on to a rubber raft being dragged in the sea by a fast-moving motorboat.

The 22-year-old woman's body was recovered from waters in Qixing Bay in the same district two days later, police said.

'Flying fish' fun ride ends in woman's death
Southern Metropolis Daily

The 22-year-old victim surnamed Xiao

Xiao's friend, who was also present at the beach, said Xiao and another person took the ride but Xiao didn't return.

There were others also enjoying the "flying fish" rides so they considered it a normal recreation activity, even though it was very late and dark, the friend told local media Southern Metropolis Daily.

'Flying fish' fun ride ends in woman's death

An online photo showing the "flying fish" fun ride

One end of the rubber raft where passengers sit would rise up, often to a vertical position, when the motorboat is driven at a high speed, according to online descriptions of the program.

Shortly before the incident happened, Dapeng District government had launched a crackdown against the "flying fish," especially targeting Jiaoweichang Beach.

Two rounds of raids were carried out and eight such activities, including four on the beach, were closed, Southern Metropolis Daily reported today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     