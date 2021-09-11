Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Fujian Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, three in Henan, two each in Shanghai, Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi and Sichuan, the commission said, adding that five of them were previously asymptomatic cases.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission said.