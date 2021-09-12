News / Nation

'Free Guy' back on top of Chinese box office chart

Xinhua
  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-12       0
US sci-fi action film "Free Guy" went back on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Saturday, two days after being beaten to the second place, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The movie, following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, raked in about 35.98 million yuan (US$5.57 million) on its 16th day of screening.

It was followed by domestic action film "Raging Fire," which generated 15.46 million yuan.

Romantic comedy "Stand by Me" fell from the top spot to the third, with daily box office earnings reaching 13.6 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
