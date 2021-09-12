News / Nation

China's human rights action plan to make major contribution to global cause, experts say

BEChina's latest human rights action plan has set the objectives and tasks of respecting, protecting and promoting human rights in the upcoming years, holds fast to its people-centered approach, and will make a major contribution to the international cause of human rights, experts have said.

As the third such plan formulated since 2009, the Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025) was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

During this period, the Chinese people have prospered, their rights have been better protected, the policies and legal measures protecting the rights of particular groups have improved, and the legal safeguards for human rights have been strengthened, according to the action plan.

The plan stressed that China will cherish clear waters and green mountains as invaluable assets, continue to respect, work with, and protect mother nature, and promote the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature, said Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian expert on Arab-China relations, adding that these factors will ensure the sustainability of human rights and development in China, as well as enhance China's contribution to international commitments to protect the environment.

He also noted that "China maintained its focus on the needs of the people in the first place" in the latest action plan, "which is similar to all Chinese plans that stem from its national reality."

Anri Sharapov, senior lecturer at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, noted that China has entered a new stage of promoting human rights with a comprehensive plan, adding that the Chinese government has always adhered to its people-centered approach, which deserves recognition from the international community.

Kenyan international relations researcher Adhere Cavince said that by safeguarding the rights of special groups, China has built a harmonious society in which every citizen is appreciated and can assume his or her rightful place in society.

Cavince also praised China's contributions to the global cause of human rights protection, noting that it has not only fulfilled its obligations to International Human Rights Conventions, but also supported developing countries facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

