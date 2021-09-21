2 China Post employees arrested for stealing gold from mailed package

Two employees at a China Post branch in a central Chinese city have been arrested by police for allegedly stealing 110,000 yuan (US$17,000) worth of gold from a mailed package.

Two outsourced employees at a China Post branch in a central Chinese city have been arrested by police for allegedly stealing 110,000 yuan (US$17,000) worth of gold from a mailed package, the branch said yesterday.

Two employees at China Post's office in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, were apprehended by police on September 18 and most of the stolen gold has been recovered.

The state mail service provider said it would compensate the customer, strengthen internal management, and severely punish those who failed in their management roles.

A woman surnamed Cheng mailed a parcel from the city of Tianjin containing gold worth 110,000 yuan. The package's tracking information showed that an error occurred when the package arrived in Shangqiu City, Henan Province.