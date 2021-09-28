﻿
News / Nation

China to launch first solar exploration satellite this year

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
China will enter a new era of solar exploration with the satellite's launch.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

China plans to launch its first solar exploration satellite this year, with a model of the new hardware on display at the ongoing 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, according to the satellite's developer.

China will enter a new era of solar exploration with the satellite's launch, said the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

According to the SAST, the primary payload on the satellite will be the solar Hα imaging spectrometer, which will gather images of the Sun in the Hα spectrum. It will help researchers observe changes in the Sun during solar flares, such as changes in its atmospheric temperature and velocity.

The satellite's design includes the separation of its platform cabin and payload cabin, thus ensuring the ultra-high pointing accuracy and stability of the payload.

China has established a ground-based solar monitoring network and made achievements in research fields such as the solar spectrum and solar magnetic fields, but it has yet to conduct space-based solar exploration.

Experts hope that space-based solar exploration will advance China's basic research on the Sun, drive the development of relevant high-tech industries, and contribute to international solar physics research.

On September 24, the SAST launched a naming campaign for the solar satellite. The name will be announced after the satellite is successfully sent to space.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     