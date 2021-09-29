Expert recommends booster shot against COVID-19 for high-risk groups

Wang Huaqing has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people of high-risk groups such as those working at ports, quarantine sites and hospitals.

Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people of high-risk groups such as those working at ports, quarantine sites and hospitals.

Wang, China CDC's chief immunization program expert, made the remarks at a press conference organized by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 Wednesday.

People with immune deficiencies, senior citizens over 60, as well as those having plans for overseas travel to areas with continuous virus transmissions, are also advised to take a booster shot, Wang said.

However, the expert said the need for an additional shot among all population groups is still under study, and it may depend on how the epidemic develops.