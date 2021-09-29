New fighter jets take flight at airshow in southern China

Two of China's new J-20 fighter jets flew with domestically-made engines for the first time at the ongoing Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday.

Two of China's new J-20 fighter jets flew with domestically-made engines for the first time at the ongoing Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday.

According to Li Jikuan, commander of the J-20 fighter flight show, the plane joins this airshow with new equipment, new formation, and new style. "During the performance, several movements fully showed the fighter's excellent capability when doing high-speed flyovers, making small-radius turns and flying at high angle of attack," said Li.



"It's just the beginning. In the future, we'll do more in mechanization and information technology," said Yang Wei, chief designer of J-20.

On November 1, 2016, the J-20 fighter using Russian-made engines completed its first show at the Airshow China in a two-plane formation.



During the military parade on July 30, 2017, in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the fighter flew in a three-plane formation, which formed the shape of an arrow.

Other debutants included China's electronic J-16D fighter and the high-altitude reconnaissance drone WZ-7.