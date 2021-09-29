﻿
News / Nation

Latest COVID-19 outbreak in China's Fujian under control: official

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
The latest COVID-19 outbreak in east China's Fujian Province has been brought under control, a health official said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in east China's Fujian Province has been brought under control, a health official said Wednesday.

Efforts should be made to consolidate the epidemic prevention and control achievements to prevent a resurgence, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), told a press conference in Beijing.

Mi, however, warned that the epidemic situation in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is still at a critical stage. He called for intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

Since the latest resurgence began on September 10, Fujian had reported a total of 470 local COVID-19 infections in four cities as of Tuesday, while Heilongjiang had reported 75 local infections during the latest outbreak.

No new cases have been reported in the cities of Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Putian in Fujian in recent days, said Cui Gang, an official with NHC's disease control department, adding that the newly reported cases in the province's Xiamen City are on a decline.

The virus strain behind the recent locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in multiple Chinese cities since July has been identified as the Delta variant, Cui noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     