Central China's Wuhan ups flood-control emergency response

The flood control and drought relief headquarters of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, upgraded its emergency response to flood control to Level III Wednesday.

The flood control and drought relief headquarters of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, upgraded its emergency response to flood control to Level III Wednesday.

Continuous rainfall has hit regions along the upper and middle reaches of the Hanjiang River, pushing up the water level in the middle and lower reaches. As of 3pm Wednesday, the water level at Xingou Station hit 27.5 meters, reaching the warning mark. It is likely to rise further and hence a Level III emergency response was immediately activated.

Flood control and drought relief headquarters of the districts along the Hanjiang River have been urged to closely monitor the situation, strengthen patrol of embankments and major flood control facilities, and locate and report hidden dangers promptly to ensure the safety of residents.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.