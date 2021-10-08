﻿
News / Nation

China strengthens law enforcement to prevent online gaming addiction among minors

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0
China has stepped up supervision and law enforcement efforts in the online gaming market to prevent addiction among minors, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0

China has stepped up supervision and law enforcement efforts in the online gaming market to prevent addiction among minors, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.

Law enforcement departments working in the culture market nationwide have been asked to increase the frequency and intensity of law enforcement inspections of online gaming enterprises, with an emphasis on the implementation of management measures, such as real-name registration and logins, to limit online gaming for minors.

The ministry has also ordered strengthened inspections against online games launched without authorization, as well as intensified law enforcement efforts and supervision for business venues providing Internet and entertainment services to prevent minors from entering gaming sites.

An MCT official has called on Internet enterprises to fulfill their main responsibilities, and has called on the public to submit reports on the failure of online games to implement anti-addiction measures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     