﻿
News / Nation

Typhoon Kompasu makes landfall in south China island province

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's island province of Hainan on Wednesday afternoon.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Typhoon Kompasu makes landfall in south China island province
Xinhua

Huge waves lash the shore in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, on October 13, 2021.

Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's island province of Hainan on Wednesday afternoon.

The typhoon landed on the coast of Boao Township in the city of Qionghai at 3:30 pm, packing winds of up to 118.8 km per hour, according to the Hainan meteorological service.

The typhoon is weakening after landing and is forecast to move across the southern part of Hainan before entering the Beibu Gulf early on Thursday morning.

Typhoon Kompasu, coupled with a cold front, was forecast to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the sea and land areas of Hainan from Wednesday afternoon to daytime on Thursday.

Bracing for the typhoon, authorities in Hainan have canceled all flights at major airports across the province and suspended the local high-speed railway loop line service, as well as ferries across Qiongzhou Strait, which connect Hainan with Guangdong Province.

The island province has adopted an emergency response plan to cope with heavy winds and floods, including suspending classes, work and markets, and closure tourist attractions.

Guangdong Province has also taken precautions to safeguard residents' lives and property.

Schools, kindergartens, construction sites and tourist attractions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan were temporarily closed down Wednesday.

Temporary traffic control is in operation along the fairway of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and ships are prohibited from passing the bridge.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     