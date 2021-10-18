﻿
News / Nation

Shanghai tourists burned from hotpot when boating in Hangzhou wetland

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Five tourists were burned by a portable stove when they were enjoying a fish hotpot on a boat in Xixi Wetland Park in Hangzhou last weekend.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

Five tourists, four from Shanghai, were burned while enjoying fish hotpot on a boat in the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, last weekend.

The victims jumped into the river when the fuel can exploded and the portable stove on their boat began spitting fire.

Hu Xing, a doctor at Zhejiang University No. 2 Hospital, told reporters that of the five patients, two had minor injuries with burns on hands and faces. The other three had burns on 10 to 20 percent of their bodies. At present, they have been hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Shanghai tourists burned from hotpot when boating in Hangzhou wetland

A victim has burns on his hands and face.

According to the tourist center information desk staff, hotpot on a rowing boat is an attraction in the scenic area, which is called yao yao guo, or "rowing pot."

Shanghai tourists burned from hotpot when boating in Hangzhou wetland

The "rowing pot" costs about 1,000 yuan (US$155). Tourists can cook all kinds of river fish and vegetables in a fish soup while boating in the wetland.

Shanghai tourists burned from hotpot when boating in Hangzhou wetland

Since its launch in 2017, the boat hotpot has become an online sensation.

Shanghai tourists burned from hotpot when boating in Hangzhou wetland

The hotpot service uses a portable stove and fuel can on the boat for hotpot cooking.

The information on Dianping.com shows the "rowing pot" costs about 1,000 yuan (US$155), more than 200 yuan per person. Tourists can cook all kinds of river fish and vegetables in a milky fish soup while boating in the wetland. Since its launch in 2017, it has become an online sensation.

According to the Xixi Wetland authority, the hotpot service has been suspended since the accident.

In October 2015 Xixi Wetland was warned by the National Tourism Administration for its weakness in services. The park authority told Shanghai Daily on Monday that they have completed a six-month improvement plan in line with requirements and have rechecked its services for quality annually since then.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Dianping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     