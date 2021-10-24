China's Gansu suspends tourism due to new wave of COVID-19 cases

Northwest China's Gansu Province reported six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the provincial health commission on Sunday.

The six people, five from the provincial capital Lanzhou and one from the city of Zhangye, have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

By Saturday, Gansu Province has logged 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases since a new wave of COVID-19 infections hits various regions in China.

The provincial department of culture and tourism and the health commission on Sunday jointly announced to stop tourism activities and close all tourist attractions, cultural and entertainment places in efforts to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control measures.

Anti-epidemic measures also include suspending cultural activities, exhibitions and mass gatherings.

Stranded tourists are required to take no less than two nucleic acid tests with an interval of no less than 24 hours. Only those with negative results will be allowed to leave.