Top DPRK leader sends wreath to commemorate Chinese People's Volunteer martyrs

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, has sent a wreath to the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, has sent a wreath to the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The wreath was sent on Monday by Kim on behalf of all Korean people and was laid before the cemetery of CPV martyrs on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of China's sending the CPV to the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, the KCNA said.

The historic significance of the CPV's entry into the Korean front, which clearly manifested the friendship and great unity between the peoples of the two countries, remains unchanged as it is even after the lapse of more than 70 years, and it is immortal in the annals of bilateral friendship, the report said.

"The Chinese government made a strategic decision of dispatching the CPV to the Korean front under the banner of resisting America and aiding Korea, safeguarding the home and defending the motherland despite the very difficult situation," Kim was quoted as saying.

China also "rendered disinterested revolutionary assistance and won the great victory in the war, with the united forces of the peoples and armies of the two countries, and thus defended the security of the two countries," Kim said.

The aid "wrote a brilliant page in the history of the DPRK-China friendship with blood and life," Kim said.

The Korean people, he said, will never forget the bloodshed by the CPV and the DPRK-China friendship sealed in blood would be further consolidated without any changes from generation to generation.

Besides, the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK also sent their wreaths, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua
Top ﻿
     