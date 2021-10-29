﻿
Regional broadcasters cautioned over excessive entertainment

Four regional broadcasters were summoned for an inquiry on Friday for airing excessive entertainment programs in their satellite TV services.

The broadcasters under question are the regional radio and TV stations of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Hunan.

During the inquiry, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the National Radio and Television Administration did acknowledge the contribution of the four regional broadcasters in promoting mainstream values and spreading positive energy in recent years.

However, the satellite channels of these four stations have flaws of streaming excessive entertainment materials and hyping entertainment stars to varying degrees, which must be resolutely rectified, according to a statement issued after the inquiry.

The central authorities asked the four stations to carry out comprehensive measures to improve their cultural and entertainment programs, maintain political consciousness, give priority to social benefits and vigorously promote core socialist values.

The stations should focus more on ordinary workers, and play a leading role in the transformation and development of provincial radio and television services, the statement added.

The broadcasters said they will earnestly implement the directives, comprehensively push forward rectifications, and speed up transformation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
