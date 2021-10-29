﻿
News / Nation

2 Beijing-bound trains halt mid-journey over crew links to COVID-19 patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  16:08 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
All 346 passengers and crew on G14 departing Shanghai and G108 from Jiaxing were quarantined and have tested negative for the virus.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  16:08 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0

Two trains heading for Beijing have been stopped mid-journey with all passengers and the entire crew quarantined after two attendants were found to be close contacts of COVID-19 patients, Beijing Daily reported yesterday.

One attendant on bullet train G14 leaving from Shanghai for Beijing on October 28 was found to be a close contact, causing the train to be stopped at Jinan West Railway Station in Shandong Province.

A total of 212 people, including passengers and crew members, were placed under quarantine for observation.

Another train, the G108 from Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, stopped at Cangzhou West Railway Station in Hebei Province yesterday after one attendant was deemed a close contact. All 134 people were placed under observation.

As of this morning, all people on board the two trains have tested negative for the virus. The trains have been disinfected.

Beijing has vigorously tightened its pandemic controls after the capital city reported 27 positive cases. It has vowed to restrict the entry of people from medium- and high-risk areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     