Xi to address 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link

Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, which will be held from October 30 to 31, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.