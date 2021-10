The schedule for China's national holidays for 2022 has been released. Check it out and plan your holidays early.

The much-awaited schedule for China's national holidays in 2022 is out. There's plenty of time to plan your holidays and make the most of the time off.

January: New Year's Day

February: Spring Festival

April: Qingming Festival

May: Labor Day

June: Dragon Boat Festival

September: Mid-Autumn Festival

October: National Day