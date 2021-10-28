﻿
Beijing COVID-19 cases identified as having Delta variant

  22:35 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
Beijing is experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak in more than eight months, fuelled by tourists returning from Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Shaanxi and Shanxi.
Beijing is experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak in more than eight months, fuelled by tourists returning from northwest China's Inner Mongolia and Ningxia Hui autonomous regions as well as Gansu, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces.

By Thursday, Beijing had reported 27 infections, all identified as having the Delta variant similar to those found earlier in Inner Mongolia and Gansu.

The spread so far can be traced back to three sources. The first Beijing case traveled on the same train with a confirmed case from Ningxia on October 15. The other two sources were two separate tour groups returning from northwest China.

﻿
﻿
