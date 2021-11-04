Safety nets installed after boys filmed jumping on 18th floor

Youngsters caught playing on platform outside protective wall on roof, with no safety structure in place or adult supervision.

A property company has installed safety nets on the top floor of a high-rise building after two boys were caught repeatedly jumping back and forth between structures, Thepaper.cn reported today.

A video of the boys jumping dangerously from the 18th floor of the building in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on November 3 concerned netizens.

They were filmed playing on the platform outside the protective wall on the roof, with no safety structure in place or adults watching.

Property management staff quickly took the two boys off the roof after inspectors discovered the dangerous behavior.



There are "No Climbing" signs posted around the platform, and iron wire protection nets have now been installed