News / Nation

Key plenum demonstrates CPC's political awareness, confidence, commitment: official

Xinhua
  14:36 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
The high-profile meeting has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors.
The just-concluded sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has demonstrated a high degree of political awareness of the Party and its confidence and commitment, according to a senior CPC official on Friday.

The plenum, which was convened at a critical historical juncture, is of great historical significance, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a press conference.

The high-profile meeting, held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, according to a communique released on Thursday.

In the context of the Party's centenary, to convene the session and to review the Party's major achievements and historical experience over the past century is a solemn historic and strategic decision of the CPC Central Committee, Wang said.

This has demonstrated a high degree of political awareness of the Party in valuing and making good use of the laws of history, Wang said, adding that it also revealed the Party's confidence and commitment in staying true to its original aspiration to further advance its cause.

Wang said the resolution adopted at the session reveals "why we were successful in the past and how we can continue to succeed in the future."

