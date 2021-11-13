Woman jailed for driving Maserati while drunk

A woman from Nanchang who drove a Maserati while drunk has been sentenced to two-month detention and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,567).

A woman from Nanchang in Jiangxi Province who drove her Maserati while drunk has been sentenced to two-month detention and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,567), the people's court in the city's Donghu District announced after a public trial on Saturday.

The court found her guilty of dangerous driving.

Imaginechina

The woman, surnamed Sun, refused to take a breath test after she was stopped by police on the evening of November 6 during a crackdown on drunk driving, jointly livestreamed by local media and the city's traffic police.

In the livestream, she repeatedly asked the police to "bring Yu Wei here" and tried to make phone calls.

A policeman responded that "it makes no difference who you call … you are doing harm to anyone you mention."

It took the police nearly 18 minutes to finish the test, demanding more than 60 times until she complied. The test showed there was 117mg alcohol in every 100ml of her blood.

The amount of alcohol in her blood was at 102.68mg/100ml after she was taken to hospital by police for a blood sample.

Sun pleaded guilty on November 7 and was detained by police on November 8.

Sun told the court she drank about half a bottle of red wine during a dinner with her colleagues from 6pm to 8pm on November 6. They then visited a KTV. Sun drove her private car from a hotel around 10pm and was stopped by police at the intersection of Shengli and Minde roads.

Meanwhile, an investigation found that six policemen of the city's public security system, who are named "Yu Wei," all don't know Sun, according to a statement released by local police on November 9.

Sun later confessed to police that she didn't know "Yu Wei." She was afraid that her car would be withheld and mentioned the name she believed was the chief of the district's public security bureau.