Hong Kong Disneyland shut for one day as staff take COVID-19 tests

Hong Kong's Disneyland will close for a day on Wednesday for staff to take COVID-19 tests after one person who visited the theme park was found to be infected with the virus.
Imaginechina

Staffers perform in Hong Kong Disneyland on November 16.

Hong Kong's Disneyland will close for a day on Wednesday for staff to take compulsory COVID-19 tests after authorities found one person who visited the theme park over the weekend was infected with the coronavirus.

Disneyland said in a statement the closure was out of "an abundance of caution" and advised visitors to reschedule.

Any person who visited the park, which had to close multiple times for prolonged periods since the start of the pandemic, on November 14 between 11am and 6pm would also have to get tested by Thursday, the government said separately.

Authorities in the global financial hub have tightened up quarantine and patient discharge rules.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
