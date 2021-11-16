Want a bubble tea drink on high-speed trains? Try 'That Girl'

China Railway has introduced bubble tea drinks in Guangzhou to appeal to the younger generation's taste.

Many Chinese people have the preconception that the drinks and meals served on trains are mostly tray meals, free hot water and bottled drinks. China Railway, however, has introduced bubble tea drinks in Guangzhou to appeal to the younger generation.

China Railway announced the news on its official Weibo account last Sunday, which became the No. 1 trending topic that day, read by more than 2 million users.

Developed by China Railway Guangzhou Group Co, which says that China Railway hopes to provide passengers with more lively cultural symbols while taking a comfortable ride.

Named "That Girl" based on female high-speed train attendants' animated image, the drinks come in four flavors of jasmine & fruit, bubble tea, red bean, and the original milk tea. The average sales of the drinks can reach 3,000 cups, and they often sell out.

China Railway said they were inspired by a CCTV-1 program named "To See China on a High-Speed Train," in which a journalist tasted bubble tea on a bullet train.

The drinks are not universally appreciated though. One Weibo user said it tasted like a pre-packaged bubble tea drink.



China Railway's new attempt is still appreciated by most netizens who left encouraging comments on the post. Many users just left comments directly asking for food they would like to have on high speed trains.