More high-speed railway lines to open in China

By the end of 2020, the country had more than 37,900 km of high-speed rail lines in service, the longest in the world.

Imaginechina

Two new high-speed railway lines will go operational on Monday in China.

The Mudanjiang-Jiamusi line, connecting cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will be the country's easternmost high-speed railway.

The designed train speed is 250 km per hour, and seven stations have been set up along the 372-km line, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The line is a section of the high-speed railway line between Jiamusi and Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province.

Ticket booking started on Saturday.

Another one, the Zhangjiajie-Jishou-Huaihua line, is located in central China's Hunan Province. The 245-km line has seven stations, including the famous resort of Fenghuang ancient town, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Saturday.

The designed train speed is 350 km per hour.

