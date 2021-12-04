﻿
More high-speed railway lines to open in China

By the end of 2020, the country had more than 37,900 km of high-speed rail lines in service, the longest in the world.
Imaginechina

Many passengers choose to travel by high-speed railway.

Two new high-speed railway lines will go operational on Monday in China.

The Mudanjiang-Jiamusi line, connecting cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will be the country's easternmost high-speed railway.

The designed train speed is 250 km per hour, and seven stations have been set up along the 372-km line, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The line is a section of the high-speed railway line between Jiamusi and Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province.

Ticket booking started on Saturday.

Another one, the Zhangjiajie-Jishou-Huaihua line, is located in central China's Hunan Province. The 245-km line has seven stations, including the famous resort of Fenghuang ancient town, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Saturday.

The designed train speed is 350 km per hour.

By the end of 2020, the country had more than 37,900 km of high-speed rail lines in service, the longest in the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

