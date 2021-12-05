China's Harbin adds more risk areas as COVID-19 cases rise

Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has designated three more neighborhoods as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 starting Sunday.

Harbin currently has 17 medium-risk areas across the city, according to the city's anti-epidemic headquarters.

The provincial health committee reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in Harbin. The province has a total of 29 local cases and one asymptomatic carrier, according to the committee.