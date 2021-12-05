Driver's sudden illness causes deadly coach-truck collision in east China

Local police in Anhui revealed the deadly collision between a truck and a coach that took place Thursday resulted from the coach driver suffering a sudden cerebral hemorrhage.

Local police in east China's Anhui Province on Sunday revealed that the deadly collision between a truck and a coach that took place Thursday resulted from the coach driver suffering a sudden cerebral hemorrhage and losing consciousness.

The accident took place at around 10:17 am Thursday in the city of Qianshan after the coach driver lost control and drove the vehicle into the opposite lane, leaving eight people dead and three others injured.

An investigation was immediately launched to determine the cause of the accident.