﻿
News / Nation

Driver's sudden illness causes deadly coach-truck collision in east China

Xinhua
  15:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-05       0
Local police in Anhui revealed the deadly collision between a truck and a coach that took place Thursday resulted from the coach driver suffering a sudden cerebral hemorrhage.
Xinhua
  15:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-05       0

Local police in east China's Anhui Province on Sunday revealed that the deadly collision between a truck and a coach that took place Thursday resulted from the coach driver suffering a sudden cerebral hemorrhage and losing consciousness.

The accident took place at around 10:17 am Thursday in the city of Qianshan after the coach driver lost control and drove the vehicle into the opposite lane, leaving eight people dead and three others injured.

An investigation was immediately launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     