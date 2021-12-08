Entrepreneurs should make clean break with "Taiwan independence" forces

The 2021 Zijinshan Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday attracted over 500 business people from the mainland and Taiwan.

Themed "Follow the new pattern and share new opportunities," the summit saw the entrepreneurs take part in discussions virtually from the cities of Nanjing and Taipei for greater business development.

The annual event, which began in 2013 with the aim of promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and revitalizing the Chinese nation on the economic front, has since played an important role in enhancing industrial and commercial exchanges and cooperation.

This stays true despite the persistent attempts of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities in recent years to limit and obstruct normal business and trade interactions between Taiwan and the mainland.

The latest achievements highlighted at Tuesday's summit include the inauguration of the Suyin KGI Consumer Finance, a cross-Strait financial cooperation project, the beginning of formal operation of the Gulei integrated petrochemical complex, the biggest mainland-Taiwan joint venture in petroleum chemical, and the development of the model park for cross-Strait electro-mechanical industry cooperation.

These accomplishments demonstrate the strong momentum, full resilience, and great potential of cross-Strait economic cooperation, attesting to the fact that the mainland is a fertile ground for Taiwan entrepreneurs to invest and pursue business development.

Realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a common mission of all Chinese.

For Taiwan businesses, opposing "Taiwan independence" and supporting the reunification of China serves not only the greater good but also their immediate interests.

Only by resisting the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" can peace and stability be guaranteed for Taiwan enterprises' business development and cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation.

As a Taiwan entrepreneur rightly said at the summit – "The mainland is the finest place for Taiwan enterprises to invest and expand. Only by enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two sides can Taiwan's economy achieve better development."

There will be more opportunities and greater space for Taiwan businesses as the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the Belt and Road Initiative, and the coordinated regional development strategy are implemented.

Faced with the complex and critical situation across the Taiwan Strait, business leaders on both sides of the Strait should grasp the general trend of the times, seek greater national interests, and take the right path forward.

They should stand on the right side of history, make a clean break with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and make a greater contribution to the reunification of China.