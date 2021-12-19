News / Nation

HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo election kicks off, active voting urged

The election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region kicked off Sunday morning, the first since the improvement to the HKSAR electoral system.

More than 600 polling stations opened at 8:30 am local time across Hong Kong for about 4.5 million registered electors to cast their votes.

The membership of the seventh term of the HKSAR LegCo will increase from 70 to 90, and the members are to be elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats), respectively.

In the Election Committee constituency, 51 candidates are competing for 40 seats; in the functional constituencies, 67 candidates are competing for 30 seats; in the geographical constituencies, 35 candidates are competing for 20 seats.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam met the press after casting her ballot on 9:00 am at the Raimondi College polling station.

Noting that the seventh-term LegCo election features broad representation, Lam called on the public to fulfill their civic responsibilities and vote actively for Hong Kong's long-term peace and stability.

Lam recalled voting with her husband at the same polling station two years ago during the District Council election, noting that voters feared for their personal safety as Hong Kong was then rattled by violence and candidates were threatened.

In comparison, all polling stations and public transport in Hong Kong are peaceful and running smoothly on Sunday, a situation that is more than encouraging, she said.

As the chief executive, Lam said she and her colleagues will cooperate fully with the newly-elected LegCo members and listen to their views, so as to better reflect public opinion in administration and create a better future for Hong Kong.

The polling stations are comprised of about 630 ordinary polling stations and no more than 24 dedicated polling stations. Due to border control measures over COVID-19, polling stations were also set up at the checkpoints at Heung Yuen Wai, Lo Wu, and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line. Hong Kong voters in the Chinese mainland can briefly cross into Hong Kong to cast their ballots.

Various public transport operators including the Mass Transit Railway Corporation Limited, franchised bus operators, and Hong Kong Tramways provide free rides for the public on the polling day.

Voting will end at 10:30 pm local time Sunday.

The LegCo is the legislature of the HKSAR. The Chief Executive in Council, in accordance with the Legislative Council Ordinance, has specified January 1, 2022 as the commencement date of the seventh-term LegCo of the HKSAR.

The term of office of the LegCo is four years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
