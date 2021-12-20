News / Nation

Taiwan not a pawn to be used: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
Taiwan is a wanderer who will eventually return home, not a pawn to be used. China must be reunified and will surely be reunified, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0

Taiwan is a wanderer who will eventually return home, not a pawn to be used. China must be reunified and will surely be reunified, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a symposium on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021 in Beijing.

The crux of the new round of tensions across the Taiwan Straits lies in the Taiwan authorities' attempt to solicit US support for "Taiwan independence" and the United States and certain countries' intention to use Taiwan to contain China. The connotation of the one-China principle is in danger of being blurred or even hollowed out, Wang said.

These perverse actions have changed the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, undermined the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and violated the consensus of the international community and the basic norms of international relations, he added.

"In response, we issued stern warnings and took forceful countermeasures, deterring the arrogance of the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Wang said.

Ten days ago, China resumed diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, bringing the total number of countries having diplomatic relations with China to 181. The one-China consensus has been further consolidated in the international community, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     