Wang Leehom apologizes for misdeeds amid scandal

Scandal-mired Chinese-American singer, songwriter, and actor Wang Leehom responded on his Weibo account on Monday that he is willing to take all responsibility for his divorce.

SSI ļʱ



Scandal-mired Chinese-American singer, songwriter, and actor Wang Leehom responded on his Weibo account on Monday that he won't try to defend himself any longer and is willing to take all responsibility for his divorce "after turning the issue over and over in his mind", in a seemingly desperate remedy for his first response late Sunday.

Wang apologized to his parents, ex-wife Lee Jinglei, and children in his latest response, promising to do his best in offering economic support to raise three children including transferring the ownership of a property to Lee. He also said he "would take a break from work."

Wang spoke for the first time on Weibo on Sunday night, saying the accusations from his ex-wife were not true. Wang's response came almost two days after Lee accused him of violence, multiple extramarital affairs, and frequent solicitation of prostitution during their eight years of marriage in a long letter, soon stirring an online uproar and shattering Wang's flawless public image.

The letter has gained more than 7.05 million comments and nearly 13.3 million likes.

However, Wang's earlier response, considered by netizens as beating around the bush, failed to convince a majority of readers. Lee fought back on her Weibo on Monday morning, describing his words as a way of "gaslighting" in a psychological sense.

Lee wrote on social media on Friday night that Wang bullied her verbally, humiliated her, and treated her violently after she initially refused a divorce.

Wang announced he and his wife were filing for divorce on December 15 via his Weibo account.