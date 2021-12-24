China-developed ultra-high-power fiber laser operational

Compared with traditional lasers, the ultra-high-power model is more compact in structure and can be readily used at any time.

An ultra-high-power fiber laser developed by Chinese researchers has been put into operation, according to the University of South China.

The 100-kW industrial fiber laser was developed by researchers of the university in collaboration with enterprises including Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co Ltd.

Compared with traditional lasers, the ultra-high-power model is more compact in structure and can be readily used at any time. It also has a higher electrical-to-optical conversion efficiency, lower energy consumption and better beam quality.