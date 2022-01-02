News / Nation

China's second nuclear unit with Hualong One reactor starts power generation

Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0
China's second nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has begun generating electricity.
Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0

China's second nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has begun generating electricity, paving the way for commercial operation.

The No. 6 unit in the city of Fuqing, east China's Fujian Province, was connected to the power grid at 10:35 pm on Saturday and started power generation, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

On-site staff confirmed that the unit was in good condition, and all the technical indicators met the design requirements.

According to CNNC, every nuclear power unit using Hualong One has an installed capacity of 1.16 million kilowatts. It is expected to generate nearly 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to reduction of 3.12 million tons of standard coal consumption and 8.16 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The first Hualong One unit globally and the first unit overseas were put into commercial use in 2021 in Fuqing and Pakistan, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     