8 dead, 19 injured in trailer-bus crash in SW China

Eight people were killed and 19 injured after a heavy-duty tanker semi-trailer collided with a bus, a mini-bus and a car Sunday in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local police said.

The semi-trailer loaded with coal fly ash first crashed with a bus with 21 people aboard in Shuanghe township in the city of Jiangyou at 2:53 pm Sunday, the Jiangyou municipal public security bureau said. After losing control following the crash, it then hit a mini-bus and a car.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi-trailer has been held by police and is under investigation.