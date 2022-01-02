News / Nation

'Positive' sign for locked-down Xi'an as new virus cases ease

Shine
  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0
New COVID-19 cases in the locked-down city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, fell to their lowest in a week, officials said yesterday.
Shine
  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-01-02       0
'Positive' sign for locked-down Xi'an as new virus cases ease
Xinhua

Citizens line up for nucleic acid test in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, yesterday.

New COVID-19 cases in the locked-down city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, fell to their lowest in a week, officials said yesterday, as residents face their 11th day under strict home confinement.

China has followed a "zero COVID" approach involving tight border restrictions and swift, targeted lockdowns since the virus first surfaced in a central city in late 2019.

There were 122 fresh infections reported yesterday in the historic northwest city – the lowest since December 25, and down from 174 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 104 were discovered while in quarantine, and 18 were detected during nucleic acid testing.

Zhang Canyou, from China's disease control agency, told CCTV that after several rounds of testing in Xi'an and the impact of the lockdown, they had started to see "some positive changes."

"We will also make some adjustments to the prevention and control measures in a timely manner," he said.

However, there are 16 patients in a "severe" condition, according to the National Health Commission.

While low compared to numbers elsewhere, new infections in recent days have reached a high not seen in China since March 2020.

Since December 9 there have been more than 1,500 cases of the Delta strain reported in Xi'an, and health officials said on Saturday that two patients are in a critical condition.

China has not recorded any deaths from COVID-19 since January 2021.

Yang Yi, director of Critical Care Medicine of Zhongda Hospital, told CCTV there were adequate medical resources. "We have designated three hospitals for exclusively dealing with the COVID-19 patients in the province, and a fourth one is ready for use," she said.

Meanwhile, there were also seven cases reported in Ningbo, eastern Zhejiang Province, yesterday, where a small cluster has been linked to a garment factory.

Elsewhere, the French government announced that it will relax COVID-19 isolation rules from today, in a bid to ease their impact on society and the economy.

Fully vaccinated people who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days regardless of the coronavirus variant they were infected with, but can leave quarantine after five days if they show an antigen or negative polymerase chain reaction test.

There will be no quarantine for fully inoculated individuals who have a close contact test positive. However, people must respect protective measures and "undergo regular testing," French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with local media.

Until now, those who tested positive in France had to isolate for 10 days with their close contacts also quarantined for a week. The maximum isolation period could be up to 17 days – regardless of the variant – if a household contains a positive case.

The change in rules responds to the need "to take into account the extremely rapid evolution of the spread of the Omicron variant in France."

It should allow a "benefit-risk balance aimed at ensuring the virus is controlled while maintaining socio-economic life," the Ministry of Health said.

Additionally, "the first available virological data" showed "the incubation period of Omicron appears to be faster than previous variants, favoring a possible reduction in the length of isolation."

People who test positive for the virus – but who are not fully vaccinated – must complete a 10-day quarantine but cut to seven should they present a positive antigen or negative PCR test.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Shi Jingyun
CCTV
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     