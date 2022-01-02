China's Xi'an reports 1,573 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 122 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday.

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 122 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday.

The city has registered a total of 1,573 local cases between December 9 and Saturday, amid the latest resurgence of the virus.

Of the new cases, 104 were discovered while in quarantine, and 18 were detected during nucleic acid testing.

Of the total 1,573, eight people have been cured. Three of the cases are critical and 10 are severe, but all of the rest are moderate and mild cases.