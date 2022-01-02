Hong Kong reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Hong Kong reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 12,693, data from the Center for Health Protection (CHP) showed.

The newly reported cases consist of 25 imported cases and one possibly import-related case. The patients comprise seven males and 19 females, aged one to 61.

A total of 148 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Four of them were import-related cases, while the rest were imported cases, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, about 4.89 million people, or 72.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 4.67 million, or 69.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, a total of 405,768 people in Hong Kong had taken a booster shot as of Saturday.