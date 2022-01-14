News / Nation

China pledges crackdown on porn, illegal publications

Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-14       0
A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday vowed to harshly crackdown on pornography and illegal publications in 2022.
Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-14       0

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday vowed to harshly crackdown on pornography and illegal publications in 2022.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a national conference devoted to the country's fight against pornography and illegal publications.

Hailing the progress in the crackdown in 2021, Huang demanded continued efforts to wipe out online vulgar content, illegal publications for children, and root out channels spreading such harmful information, so as to create a sound cyberspace for the youth.

The official also stressed the need to improve legislation for industries involved and further promote law-based regulation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     