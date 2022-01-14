China pledges crackdown on porn, illegal publications

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday vowed to harshly crackdown on pornography and illegal publications in 2022.

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday vowed to harshly crackdown on pornography and illegal publications in 2022.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a national conference devoted to the country's fight against pornography and illegal publications.

Hailing the progress in the crackdown in 2021, Huang demanded continued efforts to wipe out online vulgar content, illegal publications for children, and root out channels spreading such harmful information, so as to create a sound cyberspace for the youth.

The official also stressed the need to improve legislation for industries involved and further promote law-based regulation.