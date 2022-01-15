Village official's tourism videos earn praise of netizens

A 39-year-old female village official in northern China's Hebei Province has impressed netizens with a series of short videos promoting tourism in Baile Town.

A 39-year-old female village official from Zhangjiakou City in northern China's Hebei Province has impressed netizens with a series of short videos promoting tourism in Baile Town.

Yin Xiaoxia is one of the city's first village officials with a college degree.

Yin showed up in a livestream on Douyin promoting local tourism on January 14. Netizens applauded her as "the most beautiful leader."

But Yin asked people not to focus on her appearance when being interviewed by The Paper.

She said she chose to become a village official because she was influenced by her father and grandfather who were also village officials.

Yin promoted local specialties like paper-cutting, rice and noodle on Hunan TV's popular talk show "Day Day Up" in 2009.

Baile Town, located in the southeast of Yuxian County, mainly relies on crop farming and breeding. The town's Dongpo ancient site dating back more than 6,000 years is a provincial-level cultural relic.

The 2,882-meter Xiaowutai Mountain in the town, the province's highest mountain, is also a national natural reserve.