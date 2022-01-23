News / Nation

China encourages private enterprises to hire veterans

Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-01-23       0
China's Ministry of Veteran Affairs and 11 other institutions and entities have recently issued a circular, encouraging private enterprises to employ veterans.
China's Ministry of Veteran Affairs and 11 other institutions and entities have recently issued a circular, encouraging private enterprises to employ veterans.

The circular ordered various forms of assistance for private enterprises offering job opportunities to veterans, including improving vocational training, implementing preferential tax policies and strengthening financial support for the companies.

More job opportunities from private enterprises are conducive to inducing "greater happiness and a sense of gain and honor" among veterans, who should be "respected by the whole society," the circular stated.

It also called on all localities and relevant authorities to work out measures supporting veterans to start out businesses and gain access to better-quality jobs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Follow Us

