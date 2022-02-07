Simple greeting makes lasting impression at Olympics

It was around midnight but Tessa Maud gave into excitement sharing the reply from the "cutest guy" in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The 18-year-old from the US snowboarding halfpipe team has been documenting everything about her first Olympics on TikTok, including a travel vlog to Beijing, review to her smart bed and her new Chinese pagoda-style Lego toy.

But what impressed her most was the opening ceremony held last Friday night when she experienced the "cutest thing ever."

As she and her teammates marched into the National Stadium, popularly known as the Bird's Nest, volunteers greeted them with open arms. One of them, a male student from Tsinghua University, waved his hands and said: "Welcome to China" after she said "nihao" (hello).

"That guy who said 'welcome to China' literally just made me tear up every time," she said on TikTok. "Last night after we got home, I literally just sat on my bed crying because I kept watching that video over and over again. I was crying because it was the cutest thing ever, and that moment was just so crazy like a feeling I've never experienced."

She continued, in a choked voice: "All the volunteers were so sweet and so kind. They are so happy we are here, and we feel so welcomed."

The video soon went viral on Chinese social media, and the volunteer in the video, Sun Zeyu, noticed. On Bilibili he replied: "I think I must write back. Such kindness between people is the most beautiful thing, and I think it is what the Olympics tries to deliver to us, with overtones of openness, inclusiveness and togetherness."

After receiving his reply, Maud posted it on TikTok last night.

"Dear Tessa, Hallohallo! Welcome to China," it read. "I saw your video today and I'm really touched that you still remember me. At that time when you came to me, I heard your "ni hao," so I said 'welcome to China' from the bottom of my heart. In fact, I also want to thank you because through your camera lens, you helped me record the most unforgettable moment of my life, I will never forget this dream moment and your kindness!"

Maud also posted messages from Chinese netizens with the caption "so beyond thankful. I love Sun and all of my new friends. Thank you so much for supporting me and being so loving and welcoming."

Here are some of the messages: "You must be a person with a warm heart, because most people may just be happy to hear the sentence of welcome to China, but you keep it in mind and are very moved." "We always welcome foreign friends with good will." "Hi there! I saw your weeping video on Chinese social media, thank you for your soft heart toward Chinese staff!"