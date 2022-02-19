China's Suzhou reports 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 15 hours of Saturday.

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 15 hours of Saturday, according to local authorities.

As of 3 pm Saturday, Suzhou had registered a total of 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on February 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Gu Haidong, executive vice mayor of Suzhou, said that the city has to date closed 38 routes leaving Suzhou, including four Yangtze River ferries, and established 65 inspection points.

So far, Suzhou has recruited 120,000 volunteers to participate in the fight against the epidemic.