China stands on side of peace and justice in Ukraine conflict

The Ukraine issue and related problems should be solved through dialogue, with a view to ultimately creating a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

Asked to react to the United States' allegation that it's time for all countries, including China, to decide which side to choose in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that China's stance and policies are always decided in light of the rights and wrongs of the issue itself, and would choose to stand on the side of peace and justice.

Wang said at a daily press briefing that it's China's consistent view that, given the complications of the Ukraine issue in its historical dimensions, the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected, and, by completely discarding the Cold War mentality, the Ukraine issue and related problems should be solved through dialogue, with a view to ultimately creating a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

Wang pointed out that China will continue to make efforts to seek a political solution to the Ukraine issue, adding that the Chinese approach is a striking contrast to the practice of a very few countries bent on fomenting crisis, shifting the crisis to others or trying to reap profit from it.

Moreover, he believes everyone can draw a just conclusion as to which approach is more conducive to long-term security and stability in Europe.