News / Nation

China stands on side of peace and justice in Ukraine conflict

Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
The Ukraine issue and related problems should be solved through dialogue, with a view to ultimately creating a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.
Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

Asked to react to the United States' allegation that it's time for all countries, including China, to decide which side to choose in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that China's stance and policies are always decided in light of the rights and wrongs of the issue itself, and would choose to stand on the side of peace and justice.

Wang said at a daily press briefing that it's China's consistent view that, given the complications of the Ukraine issue in its historical dimensions, the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected, and, by completely discarding the Cold War mentality, the Ukraine issue and related problems should be solved through dialogue, with a view to ultimately creating a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

Wang pointed out that China will continue to make efforts to seek a political solution to the Ukraine issue, adding that the Chinese approach is a striking contrast to the practice of a very few countries bent on fomenting crisis, shifting the crisis to others or trying to reap profit from it.

Moreover, he believes everyone can draw a just conclusion as to which approach is more conducive to long-term security and stability in Europe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     