News / Nation

China works to meet demand for elderly nursing care beds

Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0
China is now moving to tackle problems in elderly care, especially the proportionate lack of nursing care beds for seniors.
Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0

As a country poised to address the issue of its aging population, China is now moving to tackle problems in elderly care, especially the proportionate lack of nursing care beds for seniors.

China has a considerable population of elderly people with disabilities, yet the huge demand for professional elderly care services has yet to be met.

To bridge the gap, China's State Council recently released a plan that specifies a host of supportive measures to boost the supply of nursing beds in elderly care institutions, and to raise their proportion in such institutions to 55 percent by 2025 – a target outlined in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Support will be delivered to approximately 1,000 public elderly care institutions to increase the number of nursing beds, and more of the central government budget will be invested in projects to construct new nursing care facilities for the elderly and upgrade care services, according to the newly released plan.

Efforts will be made to guide local authorities to implement differentiated subsidies for ordinary beds and nursing beds, improve protocols to verify eligible nursing beds, and establish regulations for the evaluation of the standard and quality of long-term care services, according to the plan.

While the supply of nursing beds for the elderly in professional institutions will be increased, community and home-based care services are also encouraged.

Many localities have piloted at-home elderly care services, offering such things as elderly friendly facilities, nursing beds and monitoring equipment.

Institutions are encouraged to provide professional care services directly to homes, which will also help meet demand.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     