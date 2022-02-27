News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 112 new local COVID-19 cases Saturday

  11:12 UTC+8, 2022-02-27
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 112 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. A total of 127 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 112 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

According to the commission's daily report, Guangdong reported 48 of the new local infections, and Inner Mongolia reported 38. For other provincial-level regions, Guangxi reported seven cases, Liaoning reported six, Tianjin and Sichuan each reported three, while Beijing, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two, and Shanxi reported one.

A total of 127 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

Seven new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 100 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, of whom 78 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, has risen to 109,092 by Saturday.

There were 2,588 patients still under treatment on Saturday, of whom 19 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

Chinese mainland reports 112 new local COVID-19 cases Saturday
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua
