Xinjiang's electricity transmission volume tops 500 bln kWh

  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China has transmitted a total of 503.7 billion kWh of locally-generated electricity to other parts of the country since 2010.
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China has transmitted a total of 503.7 billion kWh of locally-generated electricity to other parts of the country since 2010, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

Among them, 137.8 billion kWh was generated from renewable energy – photovoltaic and wind power. It is equivalent to the burning of standard coal by 41 million tons, reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 110 million tons and greatly contributing to China's green and low-carbon energy transition.

Over the past 11 years, the State Grid has constructed four power transmission channels in Xinjiang to transmit locally-generated electricity to 20 other provincial-level regions of China.

Xinjiang is rich in energy resources, including wind and solar power, and boasts excessive power generation capacity. With power transmission channels built, the region can transmit and sell some unused power to other parts of China.

In addition, the construction of power transmission channels have driven the development of thermal power, wind power, and photovoltaic power in the region. The total installed power capacity of Xinjiang has been increased from 14.1 million KW in 2010 to 109 million KW as of January 2022, with the utilization rate of renewable energy increasing from 63 percent in 2016 to 94 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
