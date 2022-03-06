Chinese mainland reports 175 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 175 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 88 were reported in Shandong, 25 in Jilin, 20 in Guangdong, 14 in Hebei, nine in Inner Mongolia, five in Guangxi, four each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanxi and Henan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 154 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 209 asymptomatic cases were reported Saturday, including 82 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 110,868 by Saturday.

There were 3,691 patients still under treatment on Saturday, of whom 14 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.